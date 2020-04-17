_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 17, 2020 - Popular activist and self-styled people’s defender, Okiya Omtatah is mourning after his beautiful, 21-year old daughter succumbed to malaria.





Omtatah’s comrade and veteran human rights activist, Alamin Kimathi, broke the sad news on twitter:





“Very very sad news. The people's defender Ndugu @OkiyaOmtatah this morning lost his 21 year old daughter to Malaria.





“Oh Ndugu Okiya Omtatah, this is very saddening. We deeply feel his loss. Very tough to deal with, a parent losing a child and such a young one at that.” Alamin wrote and shared her photo.





While he is not a lawyer by profession, Okiya Omtatah Okoiti is seen as the country’s public defender number one.





His relentless and selfless efforts in fighting for the rights of the oppressed and single-handedly taking on the government when it desecrate the constitution has made him a darling of many.





May this young soul rest in peace.





See her photo below.















