Monday April 20, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are now pushing for party elections post-Covid-19 in a two-pronged strategy aimed at gaining control of the party and rescinding changes made to its top officials.





Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu last week threw the ball back in the ruling party’s court, asking it to use its internal mechanisms to resolve a stalemate over the newly-appointed officials to the National Management Committee (NMC).





Ruto allies now want to use the chance to demand the thing they’ve been wanting all along — elections of party officials.





It is a strategy that seems to target Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and outspoken Vice-Chairman David Murathe, who are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand men.





“The current National Executive Committee (NEC) can be activated to do its duties and plan for elections to happen as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is addressed.”





“For us, it is just the party leader to convene the NEC and we are good to go, so that we are once and for all compliant with the constitution,” Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany said.





Led by Ruto, who termed the changes fraudulent and illegal, at least 350 people — among them 146 MPs and senators — wrote protest letters to Ms Nderitu asking her not to accept the change of names.





The party elections, which were to be held in March, were postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak.





For the Ruto camp, the holding of these elections is not only an important pointer to their level of grassroots influence but also an overdue process in 'taming' officials.





"The President should crack the whip on those he has trusted to run the party but are now working hard with the opposition and political con men to sink the party," said Belgut MP Nelson Koech.





“We must fully take the party back to its members.”





“We must chase all the saboteurs and fraudsters.”





“Tuju and his cohorts should know we are going for them.”





“We will give them an ultimatum to leave; if they won't we will physically evict them,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST