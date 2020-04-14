_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has piled pressure on Parliament even as a squabble between Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, and his National Assembly counterpart, Aden Duale, made headlines.





In a tweet, Ruto called on Parliament to quickly debate and pass proposals considered crucial in the Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





"As the executive, we forwarded to Parliament proposals to deal with the health and financial challenges brought by COVID-19.”





"The legislature should urgently consider and approve the same to enable GoK to undertake necessary interventions to cushion Kenyans especially the vulnerable," Ruto wrote.





In a controversial series of tweets, Murkomen had on Monday declared that Parliament was dead, further claiming that a special sitting to be held by the National Assembly was only meant to rubber-stamp decisions from the executive.





In response, Duale rubbished Murkomen's sentiments as he asserted that Parliament would continue to carry out its mandate and invited Murkomen to the special sitting expected to discuss, among other things, a supplementary budget and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill.





"Senator Kipchumba please be specific because unless you mean Senate is " dead" or "died a long time ago", the National Assembly is alive and doing what it knows best, that is resolving issues of concern for the people of Kenya," he wrote.





The squabble came against the backdrop of a controversial front-page by The Standard slamming lawmakers as 'traitors' in the fight against COVID-19, with the headline eliciting harsh reactions from MPs across the political divide.





