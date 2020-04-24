_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 24, 2020 - Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei revealed Deputy President William Ruto is aware of President Uhuru Kenyatta's betrayal towards him.





Speaking during an interview, Shollei also hit back at K24 TV news anchor Anne Kiguta and political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi for alleging that Ruto was acting as if he was not aware of happening.





She noted that Ruto was well aware of Uhuru's betrayal and went on to note that the DP did not speak of the President endorsing him in 2022.





"There is no instance recorded, documented or even merely remembered when Ruto mentioned or alluded to an arrangement of this nature, which remained purely a matter of Kenyatta's unilateral covenant.”





"It is also the basis of the subsequent proclamation of a 20 year Jubilee leadership and a post-2022 message.”





"The Kiguta and Ngunyi script suggested that Ruto still conducts himself as though he is totally unaware that he has been short-changed.”





"He is aware, he is acutely aware and so are we all, only that he is a gentleman and as such has refused to conform to the desires and expectations of the Kiguta masters who have laboured strenuously to provoke and force him to behave in a certain way," said Shollei.





The former Judiciary Chief Registrar also blasted Kiguta and Ngunyi for the biased TV interview.





"When I watched the show the following day, I noted that Anne Kiguta made a nine-minute lecture after my interview.





“It was then that I realised some mischief.





The Kenyan DAILY POST