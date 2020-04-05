_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 5, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has seemingly devised a new strategy to further his 2022 political ambitions amid the disruptions caused by the Covid-19.





According tto well informed sources, Ruto is seeking to win Gusii votes, a stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga where Interior CS Fred Matiang'i is emerging as a kingpin.





Ruto is to be involving more women groups in his campaign strategies in an effort to wrestle away the region's support.





Previously, Ruto had been well known in the region for his generous donations during harambees and church services - something that has been put on hold due to the need for social distancing occasioned by Covid-19.





His new strategy is reportedly being spearheaded by former Bomet Women Representative Cecilia Ng’etich.





In March, about 200 women drawn from various counties in Gusii met at Monarch Hotel grounds in Mosocho to come up with ways to elevate Ruto's support in the region.





“We are here to ensure that Ruto takes State House in the next General Election.”





“The census has shown that we have the numbers, we must now be heard,” stated Ng'etich.





According to the report, the DP had commanded a sizeable following in the region but it was under threat since Matiang'i got appointed as the Interior CS.





Nationally, the DP enjoys support from the Inua Mama faction of the Jubilee Party, a women-only outfit that has religiously drummed up support for the DP.





The Kenyan DAILY POST