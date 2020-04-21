_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto is having the last laugh in an effort to regain control of the Jubilee Party.





This is after his allies gagged Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju from issuing public statements unless sanctioned by a party organ.





Led by Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany, the DP’s lieutenants said any communication by Tuju must be accompanied by minutes.





In a lengthy letter to Jubilee Party members, Kositany — a key Ruto ally and Soi MP — told the public to ignore any statements issued by Tuju not supported by party organs.





“Members are advised that any communication coming from the secretary general, national chairman or any other party official must be accompanied by details of the relevant organ that sanctioned it,” Kositany said in the public statement.





“Communication must include the date when the decision was made, the attendees and the constitutional provision authorising it,” stated Kositany.





However, Article 9 (55) of the Jubilee Constitution makes the Secretary General the spokesperson of the party.





The SG is also in charge of all correspondence and communication on behalf of the party and is the custodian of the party records.





The DP's allies want NEC convened so that it can resolve the tussle over the membership of the National Management Committee.





Tuju and national chairman Nelson Dzuya signed the letter to the registrar of parties to change the membership of the NMC, a move that triggered a political fight with Ruto's wing claiming the move will ostracize the DP.





However, Tuju has maintained the changes were made on directions of President Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST