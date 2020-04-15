_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has vowed to kick out Deputy President William Ruto allies from the halls of Parliament.





Speaking during an interview, Murathe, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man and Ruto’s number one enemy, stated that the intended axe would fall on National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale as well his Leader of the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen.





The two would subsequently be replaced by members who were aligned to President Kenyatta's Agenda.





"The President wants to have people who will back his agenda and push through Government policy in Parliament.”





“This is not what Ruto allies are doing.”





“Murkomen and others are sabotaging the President's agenda," stated Murathe.





Murathe further provided that it would be easy to remove Murkomen as his position in Parliament was not provided for under the Constitution.





"Section 107 and 108 of the Constitution have no provision for the position of Leader of Majority in the Senate.”





“It says there shall be a majority leader in Parliament.”





“So we will abolish the Senate position and replace the current leader in the National Assembly," Murathe detailed.





The Jubilee Vice Chair asserted that the envisaged changes were necessary if the country was to continue running efficiently.





He noted that Ruto had taken a stance against the President and was only concerned with clinching the Presidential seat come 2022.





Aside from Duale and Murkomen, the axe has also targeted at least 16 committee chairs.





These include Wario Ali chair of Labour and Social Welfare Committee in Parliament, Victor Munyaka in Sports tourism and Culture as well as Rachel Nyamai in Lands.



