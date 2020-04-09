_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday April 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence over the spread of COVID-19.





Addressing the press for the first time, Ruto assured Kenyans that the Government was doing everything within its power to arrest the pandemic.





The DP echoed President Uhuru Kenyatta's message on measures to be undertaken to combat the virus.





Ruto appealed to Kenyans to embrace hand washing, social distancing and sanitising regularly as advised by the ministry of health to avoid contracting the virus.





Ruto's message came amid concerns from the public over his absence and growing silence in the ever since the country recorded its first Coronavirus case on March 13, a move that elicited mixed reactions with some saying he had been sidelined in the fight against COVID-19.



