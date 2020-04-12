_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 12, 2020 - Political analyst Herman Manyora has said Deputy President William Ruto erred when he addressed the country on Thursday, April 9, on matters pertaining the Coronavirus pandemic.





According to Manyora, the subject of Ruto's address could have best been handled by President Uhuru Kenyatta or Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.





He further read malice in the DP's address stating that "it came out badly" since he (Ruto) had remained buried in silence for several weeks.





“William Ruto emerged and he gave what was billed as an address the nation.”





“I find this a little disturbing.”





“As a good citizen, I find it necessary to advise the Deputy President...Only one individual in the country can address the nation on such a serious matter.”





“The same can also be done with the leader of a functional position wing...”





“But to emerge from weeks of silence and come to address nation...it came out very badly.”





“The issues he addressed could have best been addressed by the President (for a major announcement) or the minister for health during his daily briefings," said Manyora.





During his address, Ruto gave Kenyans reassurance that the Government was exploiting all means to stem out the pandemic.





The DP also urged citizens and other leaders to support the state's efforts in ensuring the pandemic was fought from all fronts.



