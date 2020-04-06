_________________________________________________________________________

Monday April 6, 2020 - An MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto was yesterday forced to apologise after a video of him threatening a female police boss surfaced online.





It all started when the Kesses assistant Sub-County Police Commander, Ceilia Kemboi, confronted the Kesses MP Mishra Swarup over a meeting he was holding contravening a Government's ban on all gatherings.





In an earlier video, the MP had been recorded threatening the female police officer of replacing her arguing that the police needed to concentrate on providing more security.





"Now, this officer lady is saying that she was not aware of this meeting today.”





“After all, how will we help? This is the time we need security in my country.”





"Tell her to cooperate or we will send a replacement, a good one.”





“Put down the phone. Is that the way we work?" He was recorded saying.





However, the police took an issue with the manner in which the food was being distributed claiming that it was totally disregarding social distancing rule hence likely to spread the Covid-19 virus.





Accepting that the distribution procedure was unbecoming, Swarup expressed his remorse in how the exercise had turned chaotic.





"I personally, for that reason, am very remorseful, apologetic and asking for forgiveness because the officers are doing a good work surveying our constituency," he apologized.



