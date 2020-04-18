_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, April 18, 2020 - As the DCI continues to investigate the mysterious death of Ruth Matete’s husband, Pastor John Apewajoye, a city hospital where he was treated before being transferred to KNH has disputed the singer’s claims.





The deceased was reportedly rushed to Shallom Hospital, where he stayed briefly before he was transferred to Bellevue South C Hospital and admitted to the high dependency unit after a gas cylinder allegedly exploded at the couple’s Great Wall Gardens Estate home in Athi River.





He was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital where he died on April 11.





However, on Thursday, Ruth told the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that her husband had not been receiving enough water at Bellevue Hospital which led to his kidney failure.





“At Bellevue, my client was told that her husband suffered burns amounting to 40 per cent, but at KNH the degree was indicated as 60 per cent.





"The hospital needs to answer some questions regarding how they handled the deceased,” said Ruth’s lawyer, Robert Odanga.





In response, Bellevue South C Hospital has issued a statement disputing the claims and stated that they are willing to share details of how they treated the deceased with the authorities.





“Our emergency response unit has had the best outcomes in managing a good number of burn cases that have recovered tremendously and discharged from our hospital,” the hospital said in a statement on Friday.





Meanwhile, an autopsy that was supposed to be carried out on Wednesday did not go on after the Nigerian Embassy declined to approve the procedure.





This is after a friend of the late Pastor John made damning allegations accusing Ruth, who is two months pregnant of lying over the cause of her husband’s death.





In a 17 minute video he shared on Facebook , he accused the singer of having been violent in the marriage saying that at one point, she stabbed the husband in his presence.





He also demanded that the late Beloved John should not be buried before a postmortem is conducted to ascertain what really killed him.



