Thursday, April 16, 2020 - Tusker Project Fame winner and gospel singer, Ruth Matete, has gone into hiding days after her husband died under mysterious circumstances.





On Tuesday, the talented singer announced on social media that her husband, Pastor Apewajoye alias Beloved John had succumbed to injuries he sustained following a gas explosion accident at their house.





“My Husband Beloved John Apewajoye has gone to be with the Lord ...I humbly ask for your prayers during this difficult time.” Her post read.









A day after the death of her husband, a friend of the late Beloved John accused of her lying over the cause of his death and made damning allegation against Ruth.





In a 17 minute video he shared on Facebook , he accused the singer of of having been violent in the marriage stating that at one point she stabbed the husband in his presence.





He also demanded that the late Beloved John should not be buried before a postmortem is conducted to ascertain what really killed him.





As the matter continues to elicit mixed reaction from Kenyans, Ruth has gone into hiding by deactivating all her social media platforms.





This has raised more eyebrows with Netizens calling on the DCI to take up the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.