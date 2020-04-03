_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020

-Around midnight, Royal Media sexy staff, Sherlyne Onyango, who has been behaving like a socialite, caused chaos on Instagram after she complained of insomnia and posted a very hot video that has left horny men in tension.





The curvy Anyango, who was rocking a tight biker, left little to imagine while displaying her hot dance moves.



She grated her hips and moved her body like a belly dancer.





Sex scandals have been silently rocking Royal Media and if these are the type of slay queens that they employ, no wonder the popular media house has been turned into a brothel.





Anyango is a producer at Royal Media Services.





Here’s the steamy video that made her cause chaos on IG.







See her at work at Royal Media Services.













The Kenyan DAILY POST



