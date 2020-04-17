_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Deputy Commissioner – Research, Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning
Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi
Job description
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the principal revenue collector for the Government of Kenya with the primary goal to deliver Kenya to financial self-sufficiency through effective tax revenue mobilization.
KRA is seeking a result-oriented, self-driven individual of high integrity to fill the position of Deputy Commissioner – Research Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning.
The Deputy Commissioner – Research Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning will be responsible for the development and implementation of KRA Corporate and Strategic Plans as well as knowledge exchange strategies.
Responsibilities
- Oversee the management of the Research,
Knowledge Management, and Corporate Planning Division
- Provide leadership in the development of KRA’s
strategic plans as well as monitoring and evaluation of the same
- Oversee the preparation of revenue
forecasting, target-spreading and reporting
- Provide leadership in the development and
implementation of the annual research and survey plans
- Undertake continuous macro-economic and
sectoral analysis and establish their impact on revenue
- Oversee the Corporate knowledge management
strategies.
Qualifications
- A minimum of master’s degree or its equivalent
in economics, statistics, public policy, public finance, or a related
field.
- Specialist Training and Membership to
Professional Association:
- Membership of a relevant professional body
- At least fifteen (15) years relevant working
experience with at least six (6) years in action oriented research at
Leadership level.
- Leadership skills
- Excellent analytical skills, especially in
macroeconomic and sectoral analysis
- Solid problem-solving skills
- Ability to establish and manage structures,
processes and standards
- Excellent writing and presentation skills,
- The ability to clearly communicate complex
information
- Able to work closely with, and influence
others
How to Apply
