_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Position:

Deputy Commissioner – Research, Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning





Location / Work station: Times Tower – Nairobi

Job description

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the principal revenue collector for the Government of Kenya with the primary goal to deliver Kenya to financial self-sufficiency through effective tax revenue mobilization.

KRA is seeking a result-oriented, self-driven individual of high integrity to fill the position of Deputy Commissioner – Research Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning.

The Deputy Commissioner – Research Knowledge Management & Corporate Planning will be responsible for the development and implementation of KRA Corporate and Strategic Plans as well as knowledge exchange strategies.

Responsibilities

Oversee the management of the Research, Knowledge Management, and Corporate Planning Division

Provide leadership in the development of KRA’s strategic plans as well as monitoring and evaluation of the same

Oversee the preparation of revenue forecasting, target-spreading and reporting

Provide leadership in the development and implementation of the annual research and survey plans

Undertake continuous macro-economic and sectoral analysis and establish their impact on revenue

Oversee the Corporate knowledge management strategies.

Qualifications

A minimum of master’s degree or its equivalent in economics, statistics, public policy, public finance, or a related field.

Specialist Training and Membership to Professional Association:

Membership of a relevant professional body

At least fifteen (15) years relevant working experience with at least six (6) years in action oriented research at Leadership level.

Leadership skills

Excellent analytical skills, especially in macroeconomic and sectoral analysis

Solid problem-solving skills

Ability to establish and manage structures, processes and standards

Excellent writing and presentation skills,

The ability to clearly communicate complex information

Able to work closely with, and influence others