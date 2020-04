The International Potato Center (CIP) is seeking a dynamic and ambitious Consultant – Senior Research Associate (Agronomist) to contribute to Development and Delivery of Biofortified Crops at Scale (DDBIO) – Kenya project implementation. The Consultant will provide expertise in the design and direct implementation of a cost effective and sustainable sweetpotato seed system for DDBIO in Kenya. He/she will contribute to efforts to ensure and assure affordable, accessible and quality sweetpotato planting material needed to scale up the orange-fleshed sweetpotato (OFSP) in Kenya.