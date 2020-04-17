_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Research Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Job description
icipe seeks to recruit a Research Assistant II in the Social Science & Impact Assessment Unit (SSIAU). The position is tenable in Nairobi at the icipe Duduville campus. This is two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The position holder will contribute to the overall objectives of the Unit.
Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be expected to:
- Design survey instrument and executive the
survey for the various projects and programmes conducted by the SSIAU,
electronically or using hard copies.
- Supervise data collection and clean various
datasets. Analyse data and write survey reports.
- Conduct literature review and synthesise data
to articles for peer review. Draft research papers.
- Conduct other activities as assigned by
scientists and supervisors from the SSIAU Unit.
Qualifications
- Bsc in Agricultural economics
- Experience in applied ecometrics
- Very good knowledge and skills of Stata
- Experience in writing excellent survey reports
and reviewing
- At least one year’s experience as a research
- Experience in programing and electronic data
- Experience in implementation and supervision
of large surveys in rural
- Data analysis and management using MS Excel,
Stata
- Evidence-based report writing and presentation
- Experience working in a multi-disciplinary
How to Apply
Applications will be accepted up to 22nd April 2020. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees (including e-mail addresses, fax numbers); and (c) a statement illustrating suitability against the listed qualifications/competencies/abilities, and skills.
Candidates are required to apply by Email: icipe@icipe.org
icipe is an equal opportunity employer. It fosters a multicultural work environment that values gender equity, teamwork, and respect for diversity.
