Position: Research Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job description

icipe seeks to recruit a Research Assistant II in the Social Science & Impact Assessment Unit (SSIAU). The position is tenable in Nairobi at the icipe Duduville campus. This is two-year contract, renewable subject to continued project needs, funding for the position, and performance of the staff member. This is a nationally recruited position. A competitive compensation package will be offered to the right candidate. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The position holder will contribute to the overall objectives of the Unit.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be expected to:

Design survey instrument and executive the survey for the various projects and programmes conducted by the SSIAU, electronically or using hard copies.

Supervise data collection and clean various datasets. Analyse data and write survey reports.

Conduct literature review and synthesise data to articles for peer review. Draft research papers.

Conduct other activities as assigned by scientists and supervisors from the SSIAU Unit.

Qualifications

Bsc in Agricultural economics

Experience in applied ecometrics

Very good knowledge and skills of Stata

Experience in writing excellent survey reports and reviewing

At least one year’s experience as a research

Experience in programing and electronic data

Experience in implementation and supervision of large surveys in rural

Data analysis and management using MS Excel, Stata

Evidence-based report writing and presentation

Experience working in a multi-disciplinary

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted up to 22nd April 2020. Interested applicants should submit: (a) a confidential cover letter; (b) detailed CV with names and addresses of 3 referees (including e-mail addresses, fax numbers); and (c) a statement illustrating suitability against the listed qualifications/competencies/abilities, and skills.

Candidates are required to apply by Email: icipe@icipe.org