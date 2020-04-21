_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, April 21, 2020- A man charged with robbery with violence has been handed a new lease of life after his victim forgave him and dropped the charges against him.





The suspect, Simon Chege, had been accused of robbing Moses Mwangi of his mobile phone valued at Sh7, 000, Sh4, 800 and ID card on March 16 in Mathare, while armed with a metal bar.





Chege was accused of violently robbing Mwangi jointly with others at large who were also armed with crude weapons.





The suspects used actual violence while robbing Mwangi whose maximum sentence is death by hanging.





However, the victim, Mwangi has dropped the case before charges were read out on Chege who has been in custody since his arrest two days after the robbery.





Mwangi told Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji that he had forgiven Chege and wanted to withdraw the case.





He also confirmed he had not been threatened and was not expecting payment from the suspect.





