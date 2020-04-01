_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled plans to distribute food to Kenyans during the curfew that was occasioned by the spread of COVID-19.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Agriculture Principal Secretary, Hamadi Boga, revealed that the Government is on its final stages of actualizing distribution of food to vulnerable households hit by shortages.





According to Boga, the Government plans to purchase surplus produce from farmers within the country in order to supply to vulnerable households.



"We are usually supported during time of relief and there is a database of those who will be supported.”



"The exercise is going on right now with the counties, the same way we have been mapping the food is the same way we'll map the vulnerable population.”







"There is a database with devolution (ministry), there is a database with Red Cross, there is a database with the World Food Program, all these guys who take care of vulnerable communities," he spoke.





At the same time, Boga ruled out importation of foodstuffs from outside the country saying the solution to food security will be found within our borders.





"No, there will be no importation, everything will be locally sourced.”





“Not just farmers but the private sector as well," he stated.



