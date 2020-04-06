_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, April 6, 2020- The National Police Service (NPS) has warned Kenyans to beware of criminals who are taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation to rob innocent civilians.





According to Police spokesman, Charles Owino, the criminals are visiting homes in middle class estates and pretending to work for the Ministry of Health which has been contacting people who have come into contact with coronavirus patients.





The unsuspecting civilians are informed that they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid19 and once they get access to their homes they steal valuables and flee.





So far, police have received complaints from Lavington, Runda, and Ruaka neighborhoods.





Consequently, Police spokesman Charles Owino has urged Kenyans who receive visits or calls from people purporting to evacuate contacts of Covid19 patients to call 999, 112 and 911 for verification.





Kenyans have also been advised verify with the operations centre by calling 0110939676, 0110939684, 011093981, 011939688 or use Facebook page @kingaKorona and twitter @kingaKorona.



