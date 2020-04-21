_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 21, 2020 - 50 individuals who were arrested for breaking curfew guidelines and taken into forced quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi have escaped.





The individuals, who are potential COVID19 carriers, are said to have lamented about the daily Ksh 2,000 fee which they claimed they could not afford, something that fueled their daring escape.





According to reports, the individuals escaped the facility shortly after having supper, with their escape only being realized the next morning during breakfast.





''Yesterday, we were together during meals with some of them and they were lamenting how expensive it is to pay the Ksh 2,000 daily charge.”





“I never knew they were planning to escape,” said the source.









But according to Peter Mwai, who was in quarantine at the facility for the 26th day, the individuals might have not really escaped the facility but rather bought their freedom.





''I have been here since March 27, and been seeing individuals come for two to three days and leave after bribing officials in order to be let free, no one even cares to test them.”





''There is no way someone can escape this place without the knowledge of officials here.”





“I have seen even some people who I came with pay for their freedom and let go yet no one has tested them to ascertain their status,'' he claimed.





Mwai lamented that what he had witnessed at the facility was putting the lives of innocent Kenyans at risk even as the Health CS talked tough over the 'indiscipline' of Kenyans.





''This virus is easily transmissible and in this place, we share bathrooms and toilets and it is easy for someone to contract the virus and share it with the outside world as it has an incubation period before manifesting itself,'' he added.



