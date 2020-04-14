_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday April 14, 2020 - 32 out of 66 passengers who were in forced quarantine at a facility in El Wak, Mandera County after travelling from Nairobi on Wednesday have escaped the quarantine.





This was revealed by the County Government of Mandera.





Police have been accused of colluding with the passengers who were put in forced quarantine as they were accused of sneaking into Mandera after the partial lockdown restricting movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area was imposed.





“I write to register our displeasure with the manner in which 32 people out of 66 passengers disappeared from quarantine facilities under the watch of police officers,” a letter from County Executive Ahmed Sheikh addressed to Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Abdihakim Dubat read in part.





A Makka bus driver had been arrested in Mandera and accused of transporting 61 passengers from Nairobi in contravention of President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on the lockdown.





All the passengers were to be quarantined in El Wak for 14 days at their own expense.





“We are holding a driver we suspect has been involved in the transportation of passengers from Nairobi despite the government’s directives. We shall charge him.





“This bus company has continued to defy laid down directives.”





“We shall seek the intervention of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in dealing with it since it is putting many lives at risk," stated Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kytha .





The Kenyan DAILY POST