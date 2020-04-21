_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - Veteran gospel rapper Eko Dydda has broken his silence after he was arrested and taken into forced quarantine for violating curfew orders.





The father of two had gone to buy medication for his sick wife but his car got a puncture on his way home.





He was arrested and spent a night at Kilimani Police station and paid Sh10,000 bail the following day.





However, he was later taken into forced quarantine after allegedly demanded a receipt.





Speaking to local Radio Station, the rapper lamented that the condition they are being subjected to at KMTC is even putting them at more risk of getting infected than being protected.





“It feels like they brought us here to get infected.





“There is no testing going on at the facilities despite being taken in on grounds of violating the curfew.





“It’s actually a punishment, those guys made it clear to us that hii ni fimbo Serekali inawachapa kwa kugeuka sheria.





“We are actually being punished, they said that, because even the way we are being treated, hakuna respect and there is no even asking Question, we are being treated like we are patients already, like criminals.





“Yaani ukishikwa for whatever reasons utaletwa quarantine,”





He went on to state that a good number of people being held at the KMTC quarantine centre are not in a position to pay the required Sh2K daily.





“It's insane to tell a common mwananchi to pay KSh28,000 for the 14 days in #COVID19 quarantine and even on normal days he can’t affaord that kind of money.





“Most people wenye wako huku they are mad at the government because they are being kept here na hata hakuna tests wanafanyiwa,” he added.



