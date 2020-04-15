_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 15, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has exposed fraudulently people making structural leadership changes within the Jubilee party, terming them as crooks and not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men.





In a tweet, the DP said that a majority of the Jubilee elected leaders (146 MPs) both in the Senate and the National Assembly had rejected the attempted illegal changes at the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).





He went on to call them heartless gangsters who were taking advantage of the Coronavirus situation to disrupt things, when Kenyans are thinking about surviving the deadly virus.





“ 70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate and NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT and ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the COVID-19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health and survival.”





“They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; they are CROOKS ,” said DP Ruto.





His words follow a series of complaints he raised over the changes made at the top party organ, which he claimed was without the knowledge of the party's National Executive Council (NEC).





On Saturday, Ruto protested changes made in Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) saying that the changes are fraudulent.





The DP accused party officials, among them Raphael Tuju and David Murathe, of trying to impose illegal changes within the party.



