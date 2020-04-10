_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 10, 2020

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to start donating to the poor and the disadvantaged Kenyans the way he has been donating to churches.





For the last 7 years, Ruto has been donating millions to churches claiming that he is investing in heaven.





However after the government banned public gathering and churches due to Coronavirus disease, Ruto went underground and he has been hiding in his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County for the last one month.





On Thursday, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader urged Ruto to donate his millions to the poor since he is not donating to churches.





“Now that there is no church to donate money, take it to the poor during this coronavirus spread,” Raila said.





The former Premier, who donated Sh 15 million to help Kibera slum residents said it was time for politicians to help the needy instead of politicking.





“Wamezoea siasa ya kupinga na kupiga kelele .. ni wakati wakutoa huduma kwa wananchi... kuwasaidia kidogo kidogo... sasa hakuna kanisa," Raila said.





(They are used to making a lot of noise...It is time to help the people...now there is no church for donations).





"..Ile pesa walikuwa wanapeleka kanisani, sasa wapelekee wananchi.. hakuna mwenye ako nayo...tusaidiane wote ..sio tu kuzoea kupinga na matusi."





(The money that you were taking in church, now take it to the people. Nobody has money but we need to help each other not only doing politics of back and forth)



