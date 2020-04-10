_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 10, 2020-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga

has urged MPs who have been tested for coronavirus to declare their status, saying it is not criminal to contract it.





This follows reports that at least 17 MPs and senators have tested positive for the contagious virus.





“Having the disease of corona is not criminal because you did not choose to be infected. Let no one shy away. If I am infected, I will say and I isolate myself,” Raila said.





The former Prime Minister, who was having interview on Citizen TV, said the virus can infect anybody and urged the leaders to come out and declare their status so that they seek treatment without affecting other people.





He cited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who declare his status after a test showed he was positive for the virus and is now undergoing treatment.





Raila said, however, the reports of mass infections in Parliament and the purported list of those infected could be the work of political rivalry.





“Some people are malicious. Some of these things are being spread by political enemies but I want to tell them that this is not the time to play politics,” he said.



