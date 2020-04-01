_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday April 1, 2020-

Renowned political analyst, Benji Ndolo, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to put God first in all his plans since he is the beginning and end of everything.





For the last two years , Raila Odinga and his ODM troops have been transversing the country preaching Building Bridges Initiative(BBI)which will later culminate into a referendum.





In February, Raila Odinga was captured on Camera saying that “Nobody even God can stop BBI reggae”.





One month later all political gatherings were banned due to Novel Coronavirus.





Raila Odinga and his troops went on hibernation, afraid that the deadly disease may send them to their maker.





Benji Ndolo in a Twitter post on Wednesday asked Raola Odinga to put God first in all his plans.





“I remember Raila and especially Orengo, beating their chests telling the whole world Referendum MUST be held in Kenya THIS YEAR BY JUNE. It is very important to put God First in everything you do and to moderate your appetite and thirst no matter how severe,” Benji wrote.



