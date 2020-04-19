_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday April 19,2020 -National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has cited the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta as the main reason behind the wrangles in the ruling Jubilee Party.





Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju are currently engaged in a fistfight over the control of the ruling party.





Ruto and his adherents have been accusing Tuju of illegally changing the names of the Party’s National Management Committee.





Tuju, on the other hand, claims that the changes are legal and have the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.





In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Raila said his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta is the reason Ruto is fighting his boss.





“My handshake with the president was to unite Kenyans. Apparently, some people are still against it within Jubilee and that is the cause of the ruling party’s internal wrangles,” Raila said.





Raila said Dr. William Ruto is jealous of the handshake and that is the reason he is picking a fight with his boss daily.





The former Premier also said Ruto is a very selfish politician who is only interested in his 2022 presidential bid.





“Some Jubilee members are not interested in issues facing Kenyans but only focused on 2022, and that is their greatest undoing,” he said.



