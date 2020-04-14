_________________________________________________________________________

Deputy President William Ruto has thanked the National Police Service (NPS) for taking action against a police officer who was caught on camera soliciting for bribes from Boda Boda riders in Magarini, Kilifi County.





In a video that went viral, the rogue police officer was filmed fighting two Boda Boda riders transporting charcoal in Magarini area after they refused to bribe him.





In the seven-minute video, one of the riders blatantly defies the bribe orders saying he had already paid to transport the banned product.





In a tweet, the DP stated that the matter was brought to his attention by Magarini Member of Parliament Michael Kingi.





“I promptly informed security officers of the same and the IG has acted. The officer will appear in court. We should be civil & humane in handling the public, ” Ruto wrote moments after deleting the viral video he had shared on his timeline.





Ruto tweeted after National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga , former Gatanga MP , David Murathe and Central Organisation of Trade Union(COTU) Secretary General , Francis Atwoli met on Sunday to plan how to clip him in the bud and jeopardise his presidential ambitions in 2020.



