Thursday April 9, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife, Mama Idah Odinga, are set to donate KSh15 million worth of foodstuffs to the poor residents of Kibra.





The move is aimed at cushioning vulnerable families in the slum area from the pangs of hunger which has been made worse by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.





The move comes only hours after Deputy President William Ruto addressed the nation where he pledged nothing to the suffering Kenyans.





According to a press statement by his communication secretary Dennis Onyango, Raila will be presenting the donation to the DC offices in Kibra later today.





"Hon. Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga will shortly donate an assortment of supplies to the residents of Kibra, through the Government of Kenya, to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," read the press release in part.





The supplies were mobilised by the family from own savings, corporates and individual friends.





Among the donors are Kenya Pipeline Ltd, Bidco, Tononoka Steels Ltd, KAPU Africa, Kapa Oil and Jimmy Wanjigi.





The supplies include food, sanitizers, soap, oil and water.



