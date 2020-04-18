_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday April 18, 2020 – It appears former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has settled on Jubilee politician cum business, Suleiman Shahbal, to succeed Ali Hassan Joho as Mombasa Governor come 2022.





That Shahbal is restrategizing to take over from Governor Ali Hassan Joho is not in doubt going by the recent turn of events.





Joho is serving his second term which ends in 2022 and the Constitution will not allow him to defend the gubernatorial seat thus the ground is set for political machinations.





Already talks were in the air of Shahbal making unlikely switch from Uhuru/Ruto camp after his two failed attempts to unsettle Joho in 2013 and 2017 General Elections.





In fact, Shahbal has held two known meetings with the ODM leader Raila Odinga in less than one month, in Mombasa and Nairobi to get his nod for the Mombasa seat, and as it appears he has got Baba’s blessings.





The Mombasa meeting happened on March 18 at Shabhal home which was followed by a similar one on April 16, in both meetings, he said they engaged national issues.





"It was a pleasure to host PM RailaOdinga for dinner at Kilua, Mombasa county.”





“We discussed matters of national issues, BBI, the referendum and the way forward for Mombasa. Interesting evening," he tweeted.





The Mombasa tycoon and philanthropist is keen to write a new script full with new characters and not afraid to consult with people he accused of robbing him victory.





In 2013, during ODM party primaries, Shahbal was registering his name on the ballot for the first time, he then contested for the Orange party ticket but he was allegedly rigged out in favor of Joho before defecting to Wiper and finally Jubilee.



