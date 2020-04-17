_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 17, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has waded into the Jubilee Party wars pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, saying the fights are linked to the March 2018 truce.





Speaking during an interview with a local FM station, Raila said while on the face of it the issue is about the change of the Jubilee National Management Committee (NMC) officials, beneath it is a continuation of the opposition to his Handshake with Uhuru.





“My handshake with the President was to unite Kenyans.”





“Apparently, some people are still against it within Jubilee and that is the cause of the ruling party’s internal wrangles,” Raila noted.





“They have their own issues in Jubilee.”





“Some Jubilee members are not interested in issues facing Kenyans but only focused on 2022, and that is their greatest undoing,” he argued.





On Monday, the former PM stirred the country after he attended a meeting hosted by trade unionist Francis Atwoli, another harsh Ruto critic.





Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also attended the meeting, where they discussed among other things how to form a coalition Government after COVID-19 pandemic is over and alienate the DP.





“People can expect new formations in the future.”





“Nothing stops us from moving on to a house bigger than Jubilee.”





“In fact, post-coronavirus, this country probably needs a government of national unity,” Mr Murathe said.





However, Raila distanced himself from the possible coalition talks during the interview.





“We did not discuss that during our meeting at Atwoli’s home in Kajiado.”





“Those are Murathe’s thoughts and he has a right to express them.”





“But we want to focus on the coronavirus pandemic at the moment and later a referendum before we chart a way forward,” he said.





