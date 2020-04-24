_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020- Celebrated radio host, Maina Kageni, has confessed that he has a crush on sexy singer turned media personality, Sanaipei Tande.





The Classic 105 Fm radio host made the revelations during a live Q&A session on YouTube.





Maina, who once worked with Sanaipei on radio confessed that he would love the ‘ Kwaheri’ singer to have his baby.





He also revealed that he once joked about it when they were workmates but Sana thought it was a joke.





“Sanaa you are sexy and you sing like hell.





“Lemi say this here, we worked together on Kiss FM and I remember one day I made an indecent proposal.





"I remember telling Sana, I don’t want a relationship with you, but please have a baby for me.





"When I made that joke I was serious but she used to joke around it.





"Oooh Sanaipei aliundwa on a Sunday, I hope she is not watching,” he said.





Maina’s sexuality has been a subject of intense scrutiny with some Kenyans claiming that he is gay given that he’s almost 45 and has never introduced his girlfriend.





However, when asked on whether he believes in the marriage institution, he said:





“Yes I believe in the marriage institution but marriage is not for everyone,”



