Sunday, April 5, 2020 - A racist French doctor who alongside his colleague asked for the potential Coronavirus vaccine to be tested in Africa, has apologized after his suggestion sparked outrage worldwide.





Dr. Jean Paul Mira made the shocking suggestion during a TV interview stating that Africa is the best place to conduct such test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.









“If I can be provocative, shouldn't we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don't protect themselves, what do you think?" Dr. Mira said.





To which Dr. Loch said:





"So you are right [...] we're thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine] placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we are indeed seriously thinking about that too"





Dr. Mira, who is the intensive care unit (ICU) head at the Cochin hospital in Paris has now apologized over his comment which drew out widespread condemnation.





In a statement released on Friday April 3, Mira's employer, the Paris network of hospitals quoted him saying:





"I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week."



