_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 3, 2020

- A drunk and horny couple took to facebook and unleashed madness with reckless abandon through a live facebook video.





Ever since a partial lockdown started in Kenya following the outbreak of corona virus that has seen a lot of people stay indoors, social media has been turned into a brothel.





Idle couples, who have nothing meaningful to do with the internet, have been going live in different social media platforms, especially facebook and instagram, and getting naughty together.





This horny couple joined the trend with a naughty live facebook video while drunk.





They almost had sex on facebook.





See video.











