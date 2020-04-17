_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 17, 2020- There is a rise in domestic violence as the lockdown that is occasioned by the deadly Coronavirus continues.





While women and children have been the ones on the receiving end, this shocking video shows the moment two men living in the same compound nearly killed each other.





Initially, they started with verbal attacks and then degenerated into a full-blown bloody no holds barred fight.





From chairs to bottles, anything they could lay their hands on was a weapon - leaving them soaking in their blood.









Attempts by neighbors to separate them proved futile.





Watch the video below.



