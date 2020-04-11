_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, April 12, 2020 -There was drama and chaos in a rented plot after a man and his wife exchanged heavy kicks and blows following a domestic quarrel.





A video that has surfaced online shows the couple going for each other’s neck and fighting dirty infront of their kids and other tenants who watched helplessly instead of separating them.





There’s a rise in domestic violence as lock-down that is caused by the corona virus pandemic continues.





A series of videos of men fighting with their wives have surfaced online and if this latest video is anything to go by, several deaths will have been reported by the end of the corona pandemic.





The afro-mentioned couple was fighting dirty as their little kids watched.





We advised men to just walk way when confronted by their wives instead of enganging them in a fight like this shameless man.





Watch video.







