Tuesday, April 14, 2020- If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.





The video shows a crazy couple goofing around while staying indoors due to the Covid-19 and it is just hilarious.





The Covid-19 has brought normal business to a standstill forcing people to stay at home in a bid to curb its spread.





To pass time, Netizens have been recording themselves doing crazy things and sharing the videos on social media.











Watch the hilarious video below.



