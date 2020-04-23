_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 23, 2020 -Fading singer, Bahati, has been trending on different social media platforms as merciless Netizens continue trolling him and his wife Diana Maura.





They have been referring to Bahati as Diana’s son because of their age difference.





The singer has responded to the merciless trolls and marveled at his 32 year old wife and further urged small boys who are struggling with life in bed-sitters to give his wife a break.





He bragged that his wife is a gem and she can’t fit in a bedsitter with all that beauty.





See his response to haters.











