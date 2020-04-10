_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Job Title: Team Leader/ MEDISAFE Project

Reports to: Expertise France Project Manager

Type: Long-term consulting assignment until September 2021 / 15 days by month

Job level: Senior level

Job Description

Expertise France is the French international technical cooperation agency. The agency has more than 350 employees at headquarters and a staff in the field as project managers and long and short-term consultants from a variety of backgrounds (administration, NGOs, private sector, etc.). They all share the same passion: development cooperation.

The general objective of MEDISAFE is to support the fight against the production and trafficking of substandard and falsified medicines in 11 countries: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

MEDISAFE is part of the European Union Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation Centres of Excellence (CBRN CoE). It is financed by the European Union for the benefit of 11 partner countries that have decided to participate in tackling the issue.

Expertise France and its 7 European partners form a consortium that implements the project and manages cooperation between networks of international and local experts.

Specifically, the project will contribute to fight against organized crime and to better health outcomes, based on two strategies:

Contribute to strengthening partner countries’ capacities and added value in the identification of falsified medicines and pharmaceuticals, and in the fight against their production and trafficking in Eastern and Central Africa.

Strengthen regional cooperation and harmonization in terms of approaches, procedures, and joint operations to combat the production and trafficking of falsified medical products and medicines.

Responsibilities

The Team Leader is responsible for the delivery of the overall program of work and the quality of the outputs.

S/he will:

responsible in closely collaboration with the MEDISAFE Projet to prepare the annual workplan by country;

coordinate the work of the team of international experts, including oversee short term experts selection, missions planning/agenda, preparation of terms of references, finalize mission reports;

establish the working procedures and tools with relevant international and local experts;

establish communication with CBRN national focal points, national authorities and beneficiaries;

supervise all project activities and monitor the progress towards the achievements of the target results and the roadmap of the consortium members;

prepare the narrative interim narrative reports.

Qualifications

Master’s Degree or equivalent in Diplomacy, Public Policy, Political Science, or related field strongly preferred

Minimum 15 years of relevant experience in health international cooperation in development countries.

Mininum 5 years of experience in Eastern and Central Africa.

Demonstrated successful experience in establishing and nurturing strong relationships among international organizations and (sub-) national governments

Excellent interpersonal, cross-cultural and diplomatic skills and the ability to lead and work inclusively with a diverse team

Ability to establish strong working relationships with senior officials in government, with civic leaders, businesspeople, and international donors

Demonstrated ability to lead and build staff capacity, and plan strategically and creatively to meet specified objectives

Fluency in written and spoken English/French required **