_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Reports to: Expertise France Project Manager
Type: Long-term consulting assignment until September 2021 / 15 days by month
Job level: Senior level
Job Description
Expertise France is the French international technical cooperation agency. The agency has more than 350 employees at headquarters and a staff in the field as project managers and long and short-term consultants from a variety of backgrounds (administration, NGOs, private sector, etc.). They all share the same passion: development cooperation.
The general objective of MEDISAFE is to support the fight against the production and trafficking of substandard and falsified medicines in 11 countries: Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
MEDISAFE is part of the European Union Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation Centres of Excellence (CBRN CoE). It is financed by the European Union for the benefit of 11 partner countries that have decided to participate in tackling the issue.
Expertise France and its 7 European partners form a consortium that implements the project and manages cooperation between networks of international and local experts.
Specifically, the project will contribute to fight against organized crime and to better health outcomes, based on two strategies:
- Contribute to
strengthening partner countries’ capacities and added value in the
identification of falsified medicines and pharmaceuticals, and in the
fight against their production and trafficking in Eastern and Central
Africa.
- Strengthen regional
cooperation and harmonization in terms of approaches, procedures, and
joint operations to combat the production and trafficking of falsified
medical products and medicines.
Responsibilities
The Team Leader is responsible for the delivery of the overall program of work and the quality of the outputs.
S/he will:
- responsible in closely
collaboration with the MEDISAFE Projet to prepare the annual workplan by
country;
- coordinate the work of
the team of international experts, including oversee short term experts
selection, missions planning/agenda, preparation of terms of references,
finalize mission reports;
- establish the working
procedures and tools with relevant international and local experts;
- establish communication
with CBRN national focal points, national authorities and beneficiaries;
- supervise all project
activities and monitor the progress towards the achievements of the target
results and the roadmap of the consortium members;
- prepare the narrative
interim narrative reports.
Qualifications
- Master’s Degree or
equivalent in Diplomacy, Public Policy, Political Science, or related
field strongly preferred
- Minimum 15 years of
relevant experience in health international cooperation in development
countries.
- Mininum 5 years of
experience in Eastern and Central Africa.
- Demonstrated successful
experience in establishing and nurturing strong relationships among
international organizations and (sub-) national governments
- Excellent interpersonal,
cross-cultural and diplomatic skills and the ability to lead and work
inclusively with a diverse team
- Ability to establish
strong working relationships with senior officials in government, with
civic leaders, businesspeople, and international donors
- Demonstrated ability to
lead and build staff capacity, and plan strategically and creatively to
meet specified objectives
- Fluency in written and
spoken English/French required **
Application documents :
Evidence of company registration (legal personality of the expert)
CV 5 pages Maximum .
Contact :
Christophe Barranco : Christophe.barranco@expertisefrance.fr
Juan CEPEDA : Juan.cepeda@expertisefrance.fr
Loading...
Post a Comment