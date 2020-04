The action, Increasing the capacity of Human Rights Defenders for the protection and promotion of children best interest in the Kenyan Juvenile Justice System in the 3 Counties of Nairobi, Kisumu and Kericho, will support Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) and HRD organizations at grassroots level, improving Alternative Care services for children in contact and in conflict with the law, with a special focus on children with special needs in the Juvenile Justice system(JJS).