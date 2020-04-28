_________________________________________________________________________

CESVI – Cooperazione e Sviluppo Onlus





Job Title: EIDHR Project Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya – with travels to Kericho and Kisumu Counties (Kenya)

Sectors: Child Protection, Human Rights, Juvenile Justice

Expected Starting date: June 2020

Closing date vacancy: 8th May 2020

Duty station: Nairobi

Line Manager: Project Coordinator

Duration: 12 months renewable

Essential Qualifications

· BA in Social Sciences or related field;

· 2-3 years’ experience in NGO sector, preferably in the area of Child protection and human rights programming;

· Experience in monitoring and evaluation, including data collection and data analysis;

· Experience in providing technical assistance to Civil Society Organizations and familiarity with government structures and processes in Kenya;

· Proven leadership and management skills including planning and management of training; and

· Familiarity with EU logical framework and M&E guidance and requirement.

Other requirements:

· Previous experience working in Kenya;

· Previous experience working in a consortium is a STRONG asset;

Summary of the program

In the frame of an EU-EIDHR funded project, CESVI is the lead agency of a consortium with local partners, including Legal Resource Foundation (LRF) and Special Education Professionals (SEP).

The action, Increasing the capacity of Human Rights Defenders for the protection and promotion of children best interest in the Kenyan Juvenile Justice System in the 3 Counties of Nairobi, Kisumu and Kericho, will support Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) and HRD organizations at grassroots level, improving Alternative Care services for children in contact and in conflict with the law, with a special focus on children with special needs in the Juvenile Justice system(JJS).

The long-term change envisions a strengthened Alternative Care system and awareness grounded in the best interests and rights of children separated from their families, resulting in courses of action in conformity with the principles of non-discrimination, protection, survival and participation.

JOB PURPOSE

The incumbent will work in close collaboration with the Project Coordinator and will support processes of planning, implementing, monitoring and reporting of the project in line with and agreed plan of action and budget, donor, and CESVI policies, requirements and procedures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support to Coordination and Management of Projects Implementation

· Support the Project Coordinator to ensure effective, efficient and timely implementation of project activities at the project sites, namely Nairobi, Kericho and Kisumu counties.

· Support the Project Coordinator to ensure the project is implemented according to the contract signed with the donor (the European Union), its rules and regulations (including, but not limited to, reporting, visibility, project documentation, monitoring and evaluation), CESVI’s internal policies and procedures, and the consortium partner’s MoUs;

· Collaborate with the Project Coordinator and the Logistic Department in procuring goods and services according to CESVI’s and the donor’s procedures, Informing the Project Coordinator any relevant amendments and /or challenges concerning the project which may compromise the observance of contractual bonds and/or the presence and the good name of CESVI in the area/country

· To support the Project Coordinator in development of new project proposals in the area/region, in the field of human rights/child protection/juvenile justice;

Support in Supervision and Monitoring

· In collaboration with the Project Coordinator, monitor the achievement and progress toward the project objectives and expected outcomes and impacts

· Support the PC in the daily project implementation and follow-up on activities at the field.

· Establishes and maintains relationships at the community level.

· Support the PC in the formulation/update of the projects work plans, monitoring tools and regular reporting according to requirements of the donor and CESVI internal policies

· Support in drafting of periodical project reports required by the donor, and CESVI Coordination Office;

· In collaboration with the Project Coordinator, consortium members and government stakeholders staff, identify gaps and facilitate capacity building training and other support for Human Rights Defenders.

· To perform any other task assigned by the Project Coordinator in line with the job description and employment contract.

How to apply

Persons qualified for this position are invited to submit their CV (including 3 referees) and COVER LETTER ONLY to CESVI to the e-mail address;

cesvinairobi@cesvioverseas.org

Please quote the Position (i.e. EIDHR Project Officer _your name) in the subject line of your e-mail application. Please do not apply twice, applicants should not attach certificates at this stage. Inquiries on phone or e-mail will not be entertained.

Please notice this is a national position.

Closing date for applications is 8th May 2020 at midnight (EAT).

However Cesvi reserves the right to close the vacancy before the above mentioned date in case a large number of applications is received.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

CESVI is an equal opportunities employer.

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.