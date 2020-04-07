_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Tuesday April 7, 2020 - Kenyans quarantined at one of the hotels designated as an isolation centre yesterday staged a mass protest, and vowed to leave the premises by any means necessary.





During the heated revolt, several individuals took turns expressing their frustrations under the mandated 14-day quarantine.





"Every time we talk to you people, you say that you'll escalate to the bosses.”





“The new bosses that come here, also say that they are just messengers.”





“I think it is very fair to say that for now, take your notes now directly to the person who is supposed to release us."





“If in 11 or 12 days you found only 1 case, that means we have been social distancing.”





“It is very simple, authorize us and give us our letters.”





“We get the letters today and tomorrow we are leaving, there's no other discussion," a visibly frustrated resident stated.





Authorities at the quarantine facilities just looked on and maintained silence as their guests aired out their numerous complaints revolving around how they were being treated.





"We were told we'd be here for 14 days only.”





“We have done that. We have stayed in our rooms. We don't even get sunshine," one lady lamented.





Their frustrations emerged after the Government extended their quarantine, something that did not go down well.





"I will sleep at the reception because I don't want to owe anyone because the money that we were paid for will be deducted from our salaries."





“These guys here are not rich people, some of us are driving trucks out there and washing in the kitchen, but the mentality, especially the media people calling us returnees, that is not a fair definition. Here you are treating us like criminals.”





“So, if you choose to keep us here, I will not fight you but starting today I'll be sleeping at the reception," another guest declared.





They went on to demand their release and vowed not to pay any extra money until their grievances were not only heard but acted upon.



