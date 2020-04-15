_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning celebrated Kenyan Swahili scholar, author and journalist Prof Ken Walibora.





In his condolence message to the family, Uhuru described the late Walibora as a polished broadcaster and prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations.





The ‘Siku Njema’ author succumbed to injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was receiving treatment after he was knocked down by a Matatu on Friday, April 12 along Landhies Road in Nairobi.









Walibora was a news anchor at the Nation Media Group (NMG) between 1999 and 2004.





He moved to the US where he taught at Ohio State University where he obtained a master's and Ph.D. in Comparative Cultural Studies and later worked as an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.





In 2014, he left the United States for Kenya and rejoined the Nation Media Group where he was the Swahili editor for all its platforms until 2019.





Siku Njema, Kidagaa Kimemwozea were among the author’s famous books.





Kenyans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen literary giant and we have sampled a few.

















