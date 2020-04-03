_________________________________________________________________________

Friday April 3, 2020 -West Pokot Governor, Prof John Lonyangapuo is currently on bed rest after his doctors advised him to do so to avoid serious complication.





Early this week, the governor visited a renowned psychiatrist after he developed a mental problems after a woman he was sleeping with leaked his nudes.





In the Whats-app screen shots the woman is laughing off the threats from the Professor who goes ahead to issue dire consequences and a refund of a certain amount of money which she was given.





Later the woman who is said to be a supplier in Elgeyo Marakwet County shared nudes of the professor and the nudes went viral across Twitter and Facebook.





Now according to one of his aides the professor has been diagnosed with acute blood pressure and also mental illness.





“He saw a physician on Monday and he advised him to stay at home and he gave him BP medicines,”’ the aide stated.



