_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, April 17, 2020- A sexy side chick, who warms the bed of Petans Driving and Computer College Director, Mr Peter Chege Munami, who is popularly known as Chege Wa TMK, has been paraded online.





According to reports, the sex starved director, who is said to be preying on female students and junior staff at the institution, bought his light skinned side chick a car and a house, to reward her for regularly servicing his cassava.





The said lady is identified as, Nelly WA Mummie, an upcoming Kikuyu gospel artist.





She has been cashing in on the horny director, a generous wealthy man who can afford to reward his side-chick with a car and a house.





See her photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST



