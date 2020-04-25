_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, April 25, 2020

- Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has been reduced to a raiyaa after he was impeached, losing his lucrative position as the County boss.





When Waititu was the Governor of Kiambu, he used to move around with heavy security and a contingent of fuel guzzlers.





However,’Baba Yao', as he is commonly known, is now just a normal Raiya.





He was spotted in the streets loitering around like a headless chicken.





See photo.











