Friday, April 10, 2020- A popular Ghanaian TV station shocked its viewers on Thursday evening after accidentally showing hardcore porn on live TV.





GHOne TV aired the explicit video about the same time President Akufo-Addo was addressing the nation on COVID-19 pandemic.





Shortly after the embarrassing and shocking incident, the TV boss Nana Aba Anamoah issued an apology to Ghanaians via twitter.





His statement read: ' GHOne TV wishes to sincerely apologise to its cherished viewers on the unfortunate turn of events regarding your favourite late night programme, DUVET, a few hours ago.





“Even though the show is X-rated, we concede that the nature of the content tonight was inappropriate.





'Meanwhile, tonight's edition was taken off a few minutes into the show. The President's 6th address on government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic was fully aired.





'Whilst we promise that this incident will not repeat itself, we will also ensure that the officers responsible for the mishap are sanctioned.





Kindly accept our apology, with any inconvenience caused, deeply regretted. Thank you.'





However, some people had already taken a few screenshots of the video.





