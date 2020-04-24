_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, 24 April 2020 -Vocal Ugandan politician, Norbert Mao, the President of Democratic party, has caused a stir after he shared photos getting mushy with popular TV anchor, Sheila Nduhukire, who presents news at NBS TV.





The politician wished the TV girl a happy birthday and described her as a charming woman but the photos that he shared getting mushy with her like horny teenager lovers have caused murmurs.





The chemistry between the two is undeniable.





Netizens questioned whether the politician is eyeing the TV girl since most ladies who work in the media are notorious flesh peddlers who sleep around with politicians.





See these photos and tell us what you think.







