Wednesday, April 15, 2020- Kenya has lost a literary giant after renowned Swahili author Professor Ken Waliaula Walibora died in a road accident.
According to reports, Prof. Walibora was hit by a Matatu on Friday along Landhies Road and succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a City hospital.
His former collague at Nation Media Group and celebrated investigative journalist has paid tribute to the polished Swahili writer.
Taking to twitter, Okari wrote:
“I read your set-book in high school and later worked with you at NMG.
“I will not forget your infectious calmness and good humour.
“It was an honour. RIP Prof Ken Walibora. Death is cruel.
More to follow.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
