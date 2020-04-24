_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, April 24, 2020-

This poor boychild called Mike may never trust a woman again after he was dumped by his girlfriend on WhatsApp despite doing a lot for her.





Mike helped his girlfriend’s mother when she had stroke and even connected her brother to a lucrative job but despite the kind acts, she dumped him like a rotten cabbage through WhatsApp.





The lady told the poor boychild that the relationship can’t work anymore and urged him to give his heart to another woman.





We keep telling you that the only woman you should trust is your mother.





See how Mike was dumped.





Follow the conversation here.







