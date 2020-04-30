_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, April 30, 2020 -Police have gunned two gangsters who shot and killed a fourth year university student who had gone to buy medicine for his sick mother at a chemist in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate last week.





The student was shot after he identified one of the thugs who were on a robbery mission at the chemist during curfew time.





They shot him and escaped on a motorbike.





The two thugs were finally cornered and shot dead by Special Service Unit officers at Kamakis area on Wednesday afternoon after a chase and shoot out.





According to Kiambu police boss, Ali Nunow, the suspects refused to surrender and started engaging police officers in a shoot-out that lasted for 1 hour.





Two members of the public were injured during the fracas as the two criminals shot indiscriminately targeting police officers who were on plain-clothes.





One of the suspects regularly posted photos on facebook bragging about his criminal lifestyle and even disclosed that he was living on borrowed time.





.“Even though I'm marked for death, I'm gonna spark till my last breath,” reads one of his posts on his Facebook account under the name Bugii King Ihab.

In another post he wrote: “I no longer live in fear… my pistol close in hand.. convinced this is my year.”













Last week, police vowed to trace the two after killing the student.





Here are photos of the suspects after they were gunned down at Kamakis area along the Eastern by-pass.













Here's the motorbike and a gun that they use to commit crime.















